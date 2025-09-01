Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – August 30th

Get alerts:

IREN, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve bitcoin—whether through mining operations, holding substantial bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets, or operating cryptocurrency trading platforms. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements via the traditional stock market, while also taking on company-specific and broader equity market risks that don’t apply when holding bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

TeraWulf (WULF)

