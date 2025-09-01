BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

