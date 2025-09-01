Brokerages Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Price Target at $41.62

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AS shares. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

AS stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,562,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $66,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,679,000 after buying an additional 2,267,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,170 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

