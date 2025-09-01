Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price at $27.20

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 12,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,930.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $73,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,495,149.75. The trade was a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,878 and sold 32,784 shares valued at $741,217. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 31.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,058.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 310,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

