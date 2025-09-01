Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target at $19.80

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $346,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,793.40. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $135,558.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 109,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,865.18. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,853 and have sold 77,512 shares valued at $1,126,600. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%.The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.