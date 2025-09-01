Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $27.78

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.7778.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE ASB opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,983,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

