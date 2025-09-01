Brokerages Set D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) PT at $19.27

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.2727.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 42.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 58,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $950,619.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,629.33. This represents a 30.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,787 shares of company stock worth $6,389,513. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after buying an additional 4,166,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,648,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,333,000 after buying an additional 1,941,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 41.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,411,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,109 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $80,070,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

