Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $178.88

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.8750.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $188.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,400,000 after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,086,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,327,612,000 after buying an additional 241,081 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after buying an additional 1,650,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,220,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,289,000 after buying an additional 838,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,218,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

