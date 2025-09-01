Brokerages Set GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) PT at $32.00

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $13.50 on Friday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

