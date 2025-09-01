Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $78.00

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.
