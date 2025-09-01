Brokerages Set Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Inventiva Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.
