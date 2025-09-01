Brokerages Set Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inventiva Stock Down 2.5%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

