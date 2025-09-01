Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $155.25

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.25.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,365,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,738,000 after buying an additional 460,283 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,095,000 after buying an additional 372,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,458,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,181,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after buying an additional 1,904,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

