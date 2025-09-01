Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target at $3.23

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.2250.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 206.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,021 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 315,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 249,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 750,268 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

