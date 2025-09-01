Brokerages Set Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $19.78

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.7833.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Macerich by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Macerich by 2,691.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

