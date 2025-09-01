Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $24.73

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.7273.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

National Vision Trading Down 2.0%

EYE opened at $22.94 on Friday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of National Vision by 70.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $405,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $5,878,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

