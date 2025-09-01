Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Target Price at $120.80

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,250,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,563.40. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,256.04. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $76.58 on Friday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

