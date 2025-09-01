Brokerages Set OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) PT at $29.94

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.9412.

A number of research analysts have commented on OS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,493.80. The trade was a 80.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $177,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,743.55. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,158 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OS opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.31. OneStream has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

