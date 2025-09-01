Brokerages Set Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $59.00

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCIGet Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communication

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,047,000 after buying an additional 4,166,861 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the second quarter worth $78,714,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the second quarter worth $77,687,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 373.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after buying an additional 2,263,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 1,252.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after buying an additional 2,141,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communication Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RCI stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Rogers Communication has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCIGet Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Rogers Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

