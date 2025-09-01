Brokerages Set Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $59.00

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Stock Up 0.4%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,047,000 after buying an additional 4,166,861 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the second quarter worth $78,714,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the second quarter worth $77,687,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 373.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after buying an additional 2,263,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 1,252.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after buying an additional 2,141,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Rogers Communication has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Rogers Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Rogers Communication

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.