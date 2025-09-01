Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $27.36

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.3636.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $15.79 on Friday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $928.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 12.70%.The company had revenue of $111.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,745.15. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,647.04. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 85.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 266.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.