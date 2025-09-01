Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $90.50

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Trimble has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,383 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 262,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 295,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

