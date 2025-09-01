Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target at $9.75

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $174,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,908.03. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Udemy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Udemy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Udemy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

