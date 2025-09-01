Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $38.54

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.5385.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. YETI has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of YETI by 4,552.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

