Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $350.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,021,790. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,595,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,195,515,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,318,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,795,972,000 after acquiring an additional 172,551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,536,000 after acquiring an additional 273,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

