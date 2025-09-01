Cango (NYSE:CANG) vs. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Akamai Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $1.79 billion 0.28 $41.07 million ($0.02) -238.25 Akamai Technologies $3.99 billion 2.84 $504.92 million $2.82 28.06

Profitability

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cango and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 0.24% 0.11% 0.08% Akamai Technologies 10.40% 14.26% 6.50%

Volatility & Risk

Cango has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cango and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akamai Technologies 4 9 7 1 2.24

Cango currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.89%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $92.39, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Cango’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cango is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Cango on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

