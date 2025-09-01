Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $338,491.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,145,964.20. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,164.20. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,354 shares of company stock worth $1,914,998. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Braze by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

