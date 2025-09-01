CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

