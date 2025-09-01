Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$27.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

In related news, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total value of C$48,849,820.34. Insiders have sold a total of 4,281,552 shares of company stock valued at $84,922,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.15. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

