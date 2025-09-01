Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Shares of CGAU opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.21.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
