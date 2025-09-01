Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,100. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $114.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

