Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000.

JMBS opened at $45.30 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

