Comerica Bank Buys 1,042 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.