Comerica Bank Buys 16,243 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Vontier by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.