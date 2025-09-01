Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 106,420.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6%

IPG opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.