Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,664,100. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

