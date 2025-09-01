Comerica Bank Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $86.71 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.