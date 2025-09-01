Comerica Bank Has $2.70 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -290.65, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

