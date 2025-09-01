Comerica Bank Has $2.83 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,959.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,494.00 and a 52 week high of $2,075.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,976.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,901.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. Markel Group’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.