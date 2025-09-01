Comerica Bank Has $2.88 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $317.09 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.24 and its 200-day moving average is $292.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $301.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

