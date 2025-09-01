Comerica Bank Has $3.23 Million Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 939.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 9,322.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 374,480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2,396.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,799 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $210,372.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,707.68. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,738. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.62.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.