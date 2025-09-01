Comerica Bank Has $3.27 Million Position in Spire Inc. $SR

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2,648.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.65 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

