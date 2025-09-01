Comerica Bank Increases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 850.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 110,095 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,326,000 after buying an additional 108,493 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $127.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

