Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 456,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 42.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mosaic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mosaic by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,672,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 921,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

