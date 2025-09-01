Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 672,960 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,657.50. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,765 shares of company stock worth $27,455,523. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE:MOD opened at $136.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

