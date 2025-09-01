Comerica Bank Purchases 19,671 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

Comerica Bank raised its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FMC by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 457,094 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 423,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,641,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.7%

FMC stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.