Comerica Bank Purchases 5,003 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Comerica Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 675,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 339,329 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

