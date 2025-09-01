Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Celanese by 134.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 9,132.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,837 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $47.65 on Monday. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price objective on Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.39.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

