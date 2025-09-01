Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 95.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,700,000 after buying an additional 4,388,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 117.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after buying an additional 2,817,616 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 106.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,967,000 after buying an additional 1,419,212 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after buying an additional 1,197,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,861,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 920,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
