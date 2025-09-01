Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3,768.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,914,000 after buying an additional 95,114 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MC opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

