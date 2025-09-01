Comerica Bank Sells 11,623 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.74.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $206.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

