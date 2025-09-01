Comerica Bank Sells 1,243 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,837. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $227.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

